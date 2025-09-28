8-Lane Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Project to Kick off in February 2026

Hyderabad: The long-awaited Hyderabad–Vijayawada (NH-65) eight-lane expansion project has cleared the tendering process and is set to commence works in February 2026, announced Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

In a statement here on Sunday, the Minister said the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway is one of the busiest and accident-prone corridors in the region. “Seventeen black spots have already been identified, and flyovers are being constructed to enhance safety,” he noted.

The project will adopt cutting-edge technology to deliver a high-speed, accident-free expressway with the highest quality standards. Once completed, the new corridor will enable commuters to reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad in just two hours, he added.

Komatireddy said he had recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to expedite the project and received full support from the Centre.

The Minister also revealed that the ambitious Bharat Future City–Amaravati Greenfield Highway, spanning approximately 230 km, is progressing rapidly. “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and estimates will be finalised soon. Minister Gadkari has extended his complete support for this corridor, which will emerge as a game-changer for the development of both Telugu states,” he said.