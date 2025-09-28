CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Future City, Unveils Plans for Skill University, Underground Power Network by 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured that the ambitious Future City project will be developed as a world-class urban hub for generations to come, dismissing criticism that it is merely a real estate venture.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and Greenfield Radial Road-1 at Mirkhanpet in Rangareddy district on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he said the project is being politicised unnecessarily and reiterated his personal commitment by stating that he himself owns land in the area.

Drawing parallels with the vision of leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Revanth Reddy noted that Hyderabad’s growth into a global city was driven by futuristic projects such as Hi-Tech City, Shamshabad Airport, and the Outer Ring Road. “The foundation for tomorrow must be laid today. We’ve embarked on this development with the right intent,” he said, adding that Telangana must stop looking abroad for inspiration and instead create something on its own.

“I need ten years. I will build a city that makes people forget New York,” he declared, stressing that Future City will become a benchmark for global urban development. He also likened the project’s inauguration under favorable weather to divine blessings, recalling how Hyderabad was established under Quli Qutb Shah, expanded during the Nizam’s era, and later modernized into Cyberabad and Silicon Valley.

Highlighting the state’s strategic plans, Revanth Reddy announced proposals for a dry port on the Machilipatnam Greenfield highway, an underground power grid, and even a bullet train link between Future City and Amaravati, with approval already secured from the central government.

The Chief Minister outlined a bold vision for the next decade, targeting the arrival of Fortune 500 companies and transforming Future City into a hub for investment, innovation, and industry. He urged citizens not to be misled by political agendas or dragged into prolonged court battles, assuring them that the government would address grievances directly. “We are ready to solve your problems on the spot. Our officers have clear instructions to ensure justice,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also revealed that by December, the Future City Development Building and Skill University would be completed, and he plans to operate from the site three times a month to directly engage with investors. Furthermore, he requested allocation of land for the Singareni corporate office, with a completion target of December 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, along with several MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials were present at the event.

