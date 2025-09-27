Telangana CM sets vision of USD 3 trillion economy by 2047; inaugurates 65 ATCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the state should aim to transform into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, with youth playing a crucial role in the state’s reconstruction.

Speaking after inaugurating 65 newly built Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) at a programme in Mallepally, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of technical skills over mere certificates. He said that education and skill development are the keys to changing one’s destiny.

Revanth Reddy recalled that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were first introduced in the united Andhra Pradesh in 1956 but gradually became weak due to outdated courses.

“After we came to power, we revived ITIs and upgraded them into Advanced Technology Centres. The 65 ATCs inaugurated today are proof of our government’s sincerity. We have also sanctioned 51 more ATCs, which will be completed within this year,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had established the Young India Skills University to provide industry-ready skills to the youth. He added that Japan had agreed to teach Japanese to students and extend job opportunities abroad. “We will soon set up a special department to facilitate overseas employment,” he announced.

Emphasising that technical skills can open global opportunities, Revanth Reddy said, “A day will come when even Germany and Japan will kneel before us if our youth sharpen their skills.”

He urged students to stay away from drugs and addictions, reminding them of their responsibility towards their parents and society.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to provide apprenticeships in RTC for ATC students and requested IT and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu to convince the Finance Minister to grant a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 for those studying in ATCs.

“As your brother, we are laying the foundation for your future. With determination and commitment, nothing is impossible,” Revanth Reddy said, assuring that the government is committed to empowering youth with skills and global opportunities.