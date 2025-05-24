Important CBSE Notice 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Answer Sheet Photocopy & Rechecking

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh notice regarding the revaluation, rechecking, and verification procedures for students of Class 10 and Class 12. With a focus on transparency and accuracy, the board has rolled out key updates that all students and parents must be aware of.

Key Change: Photocopy Before Revaluation Is Now Compulsory

In a major change to the revaluation process in 2025, students must now first apply for a scanned photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets before requesting rechecking or revaluation. This move is aimed at ensuring students clearly understand how marks were awarded and decide wisely whether to contest them.

CBSE 2025 Revaluation Highlights

Category Details Board CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Applicable Classes 10th and 12th New Rule Photocopy of answer sheet required before applying for rechecking Revaluation Limit Maximum 10 questions per subject Application Mode Online only Official Website cbse.gov.in

Step-by-Step: How to Get Your CBSE Answer Sheet Photocopy

Visit the official CBSE website: Click on the “Apply for Answer Book” section. Enter required details (Roll Number, Class, Subject). Pay the required fee online. Download the scanned answer script when available.

Only after this process can a student proceed with rechecking or revaluation.

CBSE Revaluation Process 2025: What You Need to Know

Only students who have obtained the answer sheet photocopy are eligible.

A maximum of 10 questions can be challenged per subject.

A fresh evaluation is conducted by a separate panel.

Final marks after revaluation are binding and irreversible, even if lower.

, even if lower. Revaluation fees are non-refundable.

Important Guidelines for CBSE Students

No offline applications allowed — only online submissions are accepted.

All steps must be completed within the official deadlines.

Monitor the CBSE portal regularly for updates on dates and links.

. Final marks post-revaluation cannot be contested further.

Why This Change Matters

This new system is a step toward academic transparency, offering students: