Education

JEE Main Results Out: Did Telangana Miss the Top Spot Again?

: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 Paper-II (BArch and BPlanning) results on Friday. The results are now available on the official website

Safiya Begum24 May 2025 - 11:52
Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 Paper-II (BArch and BPlanning) results on Friday. The results are now available on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

While students from across India celebrated perfect scores, no student from Telangana secured a 100 percentile in either BArch or BPlanning this year.

Telangana’s Topper Scores 99.974 Percentile

The highest scorer from Telangana in Paper-II (BArch) was Govindu Aarush, who secured 99.974 percentile and topped the OBC-NCL category in the state. Despite the strong showing, Telangana was absent from the list of all-India perfect scorers.

100 Percentile Scorers in JEE Main Paper-II

Only two students scored a perfect 100 percentile in BArch:

  • Pratham Alpesh Prajapati – Karnataka
  • Patne Neel Sandesh – Maharashtra

In the BPlanning category, three students achieved 100 percentile:

  • Gautam Kannapiran – Tamil Nadu
  • Tarun Rawat – Uttarakhand
  • Sunidhi Singh – Madhya Pradesh

Exam Participation Stats

  • BArch Paper-II:
    Registered – 91,378
    Appeared – 63,378
  • BPlanning Paper-II:
    Registered – 41,012
    Appeared – 26,590

The exams were held in January and April sessions, and scores from both sessions were considered for the final percentile calculation.

Admissions Through JEE Paper-II

The JEE Main Paper-II serves as a gateway for admissions into undergraduate architecture and planning programmes offered by:

  • NITs (National Institutes of Technology)
  • SPAs (Schools of Planning and Architecture)
  • Other centrally funded technical institutions across India

