JEE Main Results Out: Did Telangana Miss the Top Spot Again?
Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 Paper-II (BArch and BPlanning) results on Friday. The results are now available on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
While students from across India celebrated perfect scores, no student from Telangana secured a 100 percentile in either BArch or BPlanning this year.
Telangana’s Topper Scores 99.974 Percentile
The highest scorer from Telangana in Paper-II (BArch) was Govindu Aarush, who secured 99.974 percentile and topped the OBC-NCL category in the state. Despite the strong showing, Telangana was absent from the list of all-India perfect scorers.
100 Percentile Scorers in JEE Main Paper-II
Only two students scored a perfect 100 percentile in BArch:
- Pratham Alpesh Prajapati – Karnataka
- Patne Neel Sandesh – Maharashtra
In the BPlanning category, three students achieved 100 percentile:
- Gautam Kannapiran – Tamil Nadu
- Tarun Rawat – Uttarakhand
- Sunidhi Singh – Madhya Pradesh
Exam Participation Stats
- BArch Paper-II:
Registered – 91,378
Appeared – 63,378
- BPlanning Paper-II:
Registered – 41,012
Appeared – 26,590
The exams were held in January and April sessions, and scores from both sessions were considered for the final percentile calculation.
Admissions Through JEE Paper-II
The JEE Main Paper-II serves as a gateway for admissions into undergraduate architecture and planning programmes offered by:
- NITs (National Institutes of Technology)
- SPAs (Schools of Planning and Architecture)
- Other centrally funded technical institutions across India