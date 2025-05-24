JEE Main Results Out: Did Telangana Miss the Top Spot Again?

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 Paper-II (BArch and BPlanning) results on Friday. The results are now available on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

While students from across India celebrated perfect scores, no student from Telangana secured a 100 percentile in either BArch or BPlanning this year.

Telangana’s Topper Scores 99.974 Percentile

The highest scorer from Telangana in Paper-II (BArch) was Govindu Aarush, who secured 99.974 percentile and topped the OBC-NCL category in the state. Despite the strong showing, Telangana was absent from the list of all-India perfect scorers.

100 Percentile Scorers in JEE Main Paper-II

Only two students scored a perfect 100 percentile in BArch:

Pratham Alpesh Prajapati – Karnataka

– Karnataka Patne Neel Sandesh – Maharashtra

Also Read: Man Attacked with Knives Near Wine Shop in Hyderabad

In the BPlanning category, three students achieved 100 percentile:

Gautam Kannapiran – Tamil Nadu

– Tamil Nadu Tarun Rawat – Uttarakhand

– Uttarakhand Sunidhi Singh – Madhya Pradesh

Exam Participation Stats

BArch Paper-II :

Registered – 91,378

Appeared – 63,378

: Registered – 91,378 Appeared – 63,378 BPlanning Paper-II:

Registered – 41,012

Appeared – 26,590

The exams were held in January and April sessions, and scores from both sessions were considered for the final percentile calculation.

Admissions Through JEE Paper-II

The JEE Main Paper-II serves as a gateway for admissions into undergraduate architecture and planning programmes offered by: