Man Attacked with Knives Near Wine Shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Chatrinaka Rajanna Bowli area on Friday night after Mohd Aamair (36), a resident of Jangammet, was brutally attacked by unidentified individuals with sharp weapons near Balaji Wineshop.

According to initial reports, Aamair had visited the wine shop when unknown assailants attacked him with knives, inflicting serious injuries. Locals rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the attack, Chatrinaka police registered a case and have launched an investigation. Law enforcement officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspects involved in the violent assault.

“We are actively scanning surveillance cameras and gathering local inputs to identify the attackers,” said a police official.

Authorities are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack. The incident has sparked fear among residents in the locality, prompting increased patrolling in the area.

Public Urged to Share Information

Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident or suspicious activity near Rajanna Bowli around the time of the attack to come forward and assist with the investigation.Chatrinaka