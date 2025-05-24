Hyderabad to Get Global Millets Centre, Kavach Railway Safety Lab Announced

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy announced a series of major initiatives and infrastructure projects for Telangana, reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Speaking at the BJP state office on Friday, Reddy also made strong political statements, demanding a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project and criticizing both the Congress and BRS.

₹250 Cr Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to Be Set Up in Hyderabad

One of the most significant announcements was the establishment of a ‘Global Centre of Excellence on Millets’ in Hyderabad, to be constructed at a cost of ₹250 crore. The centre will support millet research already underway under ICAR and IIMR, and will include:

A central instrumentation laboratory

Millets museum

International hostel and guest house

Research farms and training rooms

Genome editing greenhouses

Speed breeding and phenomics labs

Reddy stated that this initiative is part of the Centre’s efforts to position India as a global leader in millet innovation and research.

₹60,000 Cr ITI Upgrade and ₹300 Cr Kavach Centre for Railway Safety

As part of the Viksit Bharat initiative, training-for-trainers centres will be launched in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kanpur, and Ludhiana to support upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with an investment of ₹60,000 crore.

In addition, a ‘Kavach Centre of Excellence’ for railway security is set to be established in Secunderabad, with an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. This centre will focus on advanced railway safety technologies and innovations.

Kishan Reddy Demands CBI Probe into Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities

Switching to political matters, Kishan Reddy demanded a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project, citing alleged irregularities under the previous BRS government. He accused both the Congress and BRS of corruption and inefficiency, dismissing the recent “Daddy-Daughter drama” in BRS as a distraction.

“Family-run parties are the most dangerous for democracy,” Reddy stated, referring to the leaked letter controversy involving MLC Kavitha and KCR.

BJP: The Only Alternative to Congress in Telangana, Says Reddy

Calling the BJP the only viable alternative to the Congress in Telangana, Reddy alleged that the Congress government was engaging in massive collections under the so-called ‘Triple R Tax’ and failing to respond adequately to farmer distress caused by unseasonal rains.

He urged the state government to act immediately on paddy procurement, assuring farmers that the Centre is ready to procure over 53 lakh tonnes and will bear the full cost, even if procurement exceeds the agreed quota.