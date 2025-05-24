Political Drama in Telangana: KTR Demands Action Against CM Revanth in ED Case

Hyderabad: Telangana politics intensified on Tuesday as BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s name appears in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet related to the high-profile National Herald case. KTR alleged that the ED itself has termed Telangana as the “ATM of the Congress party.”

In a statement issued Friday, BRS leader Hegde echoed similar allegations, branding Revanth as the “Telangana Bagman” and accusing him of staging political dramas to distract the public from his alleged role in corruption.

“Revanth Reddy is doing a new drama every day to ensure there’s no discussion on his involvement in corruption,” KTR said. “The ED chargesheet has exposed bribery of hundreds of crores to Congress leaders.”

ED Chargesheet Reveals Alleged Bribery Involving Revanth Reddy

According to KTR, the ED has revealed that Revanth Reddy offered political positions in exchange for donations to Young India, a trust linked to the National Herald case. KTR questioned the Central government’s silence and inaction, drawing comparisons with past scams like the AMRUT scam, RR tax scam, and the civil supplies scam.

“Will the Centre take action against Revanth Reddy, or will it repeat its past behavior by ignoring major corruption cases?” KTR asked.

He also pointed out that Revanth allegedly spent hundreds of crores even before becoming CM, questioning the source of such massive funding.

Internal Congress Tensions and Rising Corruption Allegations

KTR didn’t hold back in attacking the Congress party, accusing it of internal turmoil and rampant corruption. He highlighted statements from Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Anirudh Reddy, which allegedly pointed to widespread bribery and commissions within the state government.

“Congress is haunted by internal squabbles. Their own leaders admit files don’t move without bribes,” KTR claimed.

He concluded by accusing Revanth Reddy of looting public funds and playing with the lives of the poor in Telangana, emphasizing that the “truth will prevail and dharma will win.”

As the accusations mount, political observers anticipate growing pressure on the Congress government in Telangana ahead of potential investigations.