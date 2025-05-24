Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU Imports, 25% Penalties on Apple Products

New York: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, threatening to impose 50% tariffs on all imports from the European Union and 25% penalties on Apple products, unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. The announcement, made via social media, could significantly impact U.S.-EU trade relations and global markets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration over stalled trade negotiations with the EU. Despite proposals from European leaders to cut tariffs to zero, Trump insists on maintaining a baseline 10% tax and is now calling for a dramatic increase.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 per cent Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025,” Trump wrote. “There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

The proposed tariffs aim to address what Trump describes as a “totally unacceptable” trade deficit with the 27-member European Union. The move signals his continued push for reshoring manufacturing and pressuring American companies to localize production.

Apple Faces 25% Tariff Threat Over Offshore Manufacturing

In addition to his EU tariff threats, Trump targeted Apple Inc., warning of a 25% import tariff on iPhones and other products made outside the U.S. The former President said he had previously notified Apple CEO Tim Cook of his expectations.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” he stated.

If enforced, the tariff would represent a major financial and logistical challenge for Apple, which manufactures most of its devices in China and India.

Economic Uncertainty and Inflation Fears

Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy has placed companies like Apple, Amazon, and Walmart in a precarious position as they brace for potential cost hikes and global supply chain disruptions. Economists warn that escalating trade tensions could fuel inflation and increase consumer prices in the U.S.

According to The Associated Press, Trump’s threats highlight the volatility his trade policies bring to the global economy, with limited success so far in reviving domestic manufacturing or securing favorable trade deals.

As the June 1 deadline approaches, industry leaders and international governments await further developments amid rising economic and political tensions.