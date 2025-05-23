Miss World 2025: 20 Finalists Announced for Head-to-Head Challenge

Hyderabad: The 72nd Miss World Festival has officially announced the 20 finalists for its highly anticipated Head-to-Head Challenge, following a powerful first round held in Telangana. This segment, known for blending beauty with substance, offered a global platform to highlight personal and social issues of significance.

Contestants Deliver Powerful Speeches on Global Issues

The Head-to-Head Challenge featured 107 contestants from across the globe, each delivering passionate and thought-provoking speeches on topics ranging from mental health and education to sustainability and women’s empowerment. Judges selected finalists based on articulation, emotional depth, authenticity, and advocacy.

Regional Finalists Announced

The 20 finalists represent excellence across four global regions:

Europe Region:

Corina Mrazek (Spain)

Millie-Mae Adams (Wales)

Agathe Cauet (France)

Silvia Dörre Sánchez (Germany)

Jasmine Gerhardt (Ireland)

Americas & Caribbean:

Jessica Pedroso (Brazil)

Chenella Rozendaal (Suriname)

Jada Ramoon (Cayman Islands)

Zalika Samuels (Guyana)

Anna-Lise Nanton (Trinidad and Tobago)

Asia & Oceania:

Anudi Gunasekara (Sri Lanka)

Opal Suchata Chuangsri (Thailand)

Idil Bilgen (Turkiye)

Nada Koussa (Lebanon)

Kiana Tomita (Japan)

Africa:

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (South Africa)

Selma Carlicia Kamanya (Namibia)

Zainab Jama (Somalia)

Natasha Nyonyozi (Uganda)

Faith Bwalya (Zambia)

Final Round to Take Place on Saturday

These finalists will now compete in the final round of the Head-to-Head Challenge on Saturday, where they will once again present their views and advocacies. The winner will be selected based on clarity, conviction, and dedication to change.

Miss World Chairwoman Applauds Finalists’ Impact

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, praised the participants:

“Their voices resonated with truth, courage, and inspiration… They reminded us of the power of storytelling and standing up for what is right.”

Telangana: A Fitting Host for a Global Celebration

The event underscores Telangana’s growing global stature. With its rich cultural heritage and progressive outlook, the state offered a fitting backdrop for a festival that celebrates voice, leadership, and purpose in young women worldwide.