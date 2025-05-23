Miss World Hyderabad: Women’s Safety in Focus, Global Beauties Laud Telangana’s Initiatives

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World 2019 Head-to-Head Challenge took place at Hotel Trident in Hyderabad, bringing together 20 contestants from across the globe. Divided into groups from Africa, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and the Caribbean, the participants addressed global social issues in their unique styles, showcasing their intelligence, eloquence, and commitment to change.

Global Contestants Applaud Telangana’s Progress

One of the most remarkable moments came when participants were asked about women’s safety and empowerment in Telangana. Miss Guyana, responding to the question, emphasized, “Women can go anywhere. Safety is a right. Telangana is an ideal place for women to live freely.” Her response was met with wide appreciation and reflected the state’s improving reputation in terms of gender inclusivity.

Praise from Miss Trinidad and Tobago

Miss Trinidad and Tobago, who emerged as the continental winner in the Caribbean group, had high praise for the government of Telangana. She remarked, “Progress and empowerment are the same. The steps taken by the Telangana government on both these issues are commendable.” Highlighting that no society can advance if half its population is left behind, she expressed gratitude to Telangana for leading the way in empowering women.

Telangana in the Global Spotlight

The international attention and positive feedback from Miss World contestants have brought Telangana into the global spotlight. The remarks made by participants underline the efforts made by the state government in promoting women’s rights and creating safer environments for all. The event not only showcased global talent but also gave Telangana a platform to be recognized as a progressive and inclusive region.