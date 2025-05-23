Hyderabad’s Night to Remember: 24 Beauties, One Stage, and a Talent That Touched Every Heart

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 Talent Grand Finale, held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Thursday night, was a spectacular celebration of global culture, talent, and artistry. The event saw Miss Indonesia emerge as the winner with her moving piano performance.

Miss Indonesia Wins Talent Round with Soulful Piano Music

Miss Indonesia captivated both the audience and judges with a soul-stirring piano performance, earning her the top spot. Her act brought emotional depth to the evening and was widely praised for its musical finesse and artistic expression.

Miss Cameroon and Miss Italy Take Second and Third Places

The second place went to Miss Cameroon, whose rendition of the Western gospel hit “Goodness of God” touched hearts and showcased her powerful vocals.

Miss Italy secured third place by delivering a graceful ballet dance, highlighting a performance form that holds historical and international importance.

Miss India Nandini Gupta Sets the Stage on Fire with ‘Dhol Bhaje’

India’s very own Nandini Gupta, representing the country in the global pageant, performed to the Bollywood hit “Dhol Bhaje”, infusing vibrant energy and color into the evening.

“I’m proud to represent Indian culture in such a grand and international setting,” Nandini said after her performance.

Telugu Tunes and Cultural Celebration Wrap Up the Night

In a heartwarming and energetic finale, all 24 international contestants danced to popular Telugu songs, joyfully embracing regional music and showing solidarity with local culture. The song “We will not come to Bombay” played as contestants danced together, closing the evening on a celebratory note.

Miss Wales Highlights Medical Innovation Through Talent

Miss Wales took a unique path during the competition, using her performance to demonstrate Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation (CCR) — a life-saving medical practice. Her act was praised for its innovation and real-world impact.

Miss World Contestants Visit Singareni Stalls and Shakti Bazaar

Earlier in the day, the contestants visited Shilparamam and the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar, where they explored handmade products and loom work crafted by women of the Singareni Seva Samithi. The contestants appreciated the craftsmanship and praised the quality of the self-produced goods, including bags and purses made by trained women from across India.