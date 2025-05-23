KTR Slams Revanth Reddy: “He Has Multiple Personality Disorder”

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of political vendetta, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities. KTR made these remarks during a press interaction at Telangana Bhavan and later at a BRS workers’ meeting from Nirmal district.

KTR Alleges CM Revanth Has ‘Multiple Personality Disorder’

In a bold statement, KTR claimed that Revanth Reddy suffers from “Multiple Personality Disorder,” suggesting inconsistency and confusion in his leadership style.

“There is a stranger in Revanth. He talks about the same topic every day and suffers from a terrible mental disorder,” KTR said, referring to the CM’s repeated public remarks.

Congress Using KCR Notices to Distract from Governance Failures: KTR

KTR criticized the Congress government for allegedly trying to divert public attention by issuing notices to BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over the Kaleshwaram project. He claimed this was a deliberate attempt to shift focus from the Congress’ failures, especially around corruption and governance.

“The Congress is playing dirty politics and using a misinformation campaign around the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, but the truth has already been exposed in the Supreme Court,” he stated.

No Direct Notice to KCR or Harish Rao Yet, Says KTR

Clarifying the legal status, KTR mentioned that there is no direct notice yet to KCR or Harish Rao regarding the Kaleshwaram case. A decision on participation in any inquiry or hearing will be made after official communication is received.

Kaleshwaram Inquiry Report Ready but Delayed

KTR also pointed out that Justice P.C. Ghose, appointed to investigate the Kaleshwaram project, has completed the report, but the government is delaying its release by extending the commission’s deadline again.

Miss World Event Criticized Amid Farmer Suicides and Flood Losses

KTR accused the Congress government of spending Rs 200 crore on the Miss World pageant, even as farmers are committing suicide and crops are being destroyed due to rains.

“When 500 farmers are dying, the CM is attending beauty pageants. He didn’t even visit Gulzar House after the major fire,” KTR said, condemning the government’s misplaced priorities.

Congress Showcases BRS-Built Projects to Miss World Contestants

KTR alleged that Miss World participants are being shown BRS-built development projects, because Congress has nothing new to display except what the Nizams and KCR built.

“Ministers have become tour guides for Miss World contestants,” he added sarcastically.

KTR on Internal Party Dynamics: Differences Are Natural

Addressing internal party unity, KTR said it is natural for a political party with lakhs of workers to have differences, and every worker must respect the high command’s ticket decisions and work for party success.

