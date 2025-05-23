Shocking Assault in Hyderabad: Man Beaten After Defending Female Colleague

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident under the jurisdiction of Banjara Hills police station, an employee of the NTR Trust Bhavan was brutally attacked on Wednesday night. The assault was allegedly carried out by a former employee of the same office, along with his friend.

Video Editor Attacked Near TDP Office in Banjara Hills

According to police reports, Boddupalli Prashanth, who works as a video editor at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office near KBR Park Chowrasta, was attacked with sticks and iron rods by Praveen, a former employee, and his associate Sasikiran.

Harassment Incident Sparked the Assault

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a case of harassment involving a female colleague. After being dismissed from his position due to inappropriate behavior, Praveen reportedly shared the woman’s contact number with Sasikiran, who then began harassing her via text messages.

Upon learning of this, Prashanth intervened and warned Sasikiran to stop harassing the woman. That confrontation apparently escalated tensions.

Planned Attack Leaves Victim Seriously Injured

On Wednesday night, Praveen and Sasikiran allegedly lured Prashanth to a secluded lane next to the NTR Trust Bhavan under the pretext of talking. When Prashanth arrived, they reportedly assaulted him with weapons, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital and is currently under treatment.

Police Register Case, Launch Investigation

Following a complaint filed by the victim, the Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits.