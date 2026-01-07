Maharashtra Shocker: Imtiyaz Jaleel Attacked During AIMIM Rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Imtiyaz Jaleel car attack in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar triggered political tension on Wednesday afternoon, January 7, 2026, after the AIMIM leader’s convoy was allegedly attacked during a campaign rally for the Maharashtra civic body elections 2026. The incident occurred in the Baijipura area, raising serious concerns over election-time violence.

What Happened During the Baijipura Rally?

According to available information, Imtiyaz Jaleel was taking out a permitted rally when a black-flag protest was staged along the route. The protest later turned violent.

Key points of the incident:

Miscreants ran behind Jaleel’s SUV

The windscreen of the car was struck with hands

Attempt was allegedly made to push Imtiyaz Jaleel

Tension escalated as two groups came face to face

Police personnel present at the spot intervened to prevent the situation from worsening.

Police Lathi Charge, One Worker Injured

After the rally ended, some youths allegedly moved aggressively towards Imtiyaz Jaleel’s convoy, forcing the police to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. During the scuffle, one worker was reportedly injured.

The timely police action helped bring the situation under control in Baijipura.

AIMIM Alleges Political Conspiracy

Following the incident, Imtiyaz Jaleel alleged that the attack on his convoy was carried out at the behest of Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi. AIMIM leaders termed the incident a direct attack on democracy and demanded strict legal action.

Waris Pathan Reacts to Attack on Imtiyaz Jaleel

Senior AIMIM leader Waris Pathan strongly condemned the attack on Imtiyaz Jaleel’s convoy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In his statement, Waris Pathan said that:

Violence has no place in democracy

Campaigning was being done with prior police permission

Police presence and videography were already in place

Attacking a former MP and damaging his vehicle is undemocratic and unacceptable

He demanded that all those involved in the attack, including those behind the conspiracy, be immediately arrested and subjected to strict legal action to stop political hooliganism.

AIMIM Says Campaign Will Continue

AIMIM leaders made it clear that the party will not be intimidated by violence. Waris Pathan reiterated that AIMIM believes in democracy and will continue campaigning fearlessly across Maharashtra despite such incidents.

The Imtiyaz Jaleel car attack in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has once again highlighted concerns over election-related violence in Maharashtra. AIMIM has urged the police administration to ensure accountability and take strong action so that democratic processes remain protected.

