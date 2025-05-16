Income Tax Alert: New ITR Forms Released, Here’s Who Needs to File by July 31

The tax filing season for assessment year 2025–26 is officially underway, and the Income Tax Department has released all seven-income tax return (ITR) forms. Whether you’re a salaried individual or a business owner, knowing your filing deadline and selecting the correct form can help you avoid last-minute stress and penalties.

July 31 Deadline for Most Individual Taxpayers

If you’re a salaried employee, freelancer, or small business owner not requiring an audit of accounts, your deadline to file your income tax return is July 31, 2025. This applies to the majority of individual taxpayers, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and small businesses.

Even those under the concessional tax regime or planning to claim exemptions are expected to file their returns and necessary declarations by this date.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues

Extended Deadlines for Audited Businesses and Special Cases

Not all taxpayers have the same deadline. Certain categories are granted an extension:

Businesses and professionals whose accounts need to be audited can file until October 31, 2025 .

whose accounts need to be audited can file until . Companies and partners of firms also fall under this extended timeline if audit requirements apply.

and also fall under this extended timeline if audit requirements apply. Those required to file under Section 92E—typically involving international or specified domestic transactions—have until November 30, 2025.

If you miss the initial deadline, there’s still a chance to file a belated or revised return by December 31, 2025.

Choosing the Right ITR Form: A Quick Guide

The Income Tax Department has outlined who should use each form:

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For resident individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, interest, and up to ₹5,000 in agricultural income.

For resident individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, interest, and up to ₹5,000 in agricultural income. ITR-2: For individuals and HUFs not earning from business or profession but who may have capital gains.

For individuals and HUFs not earning from business or profession but who may have capital gains. ITR-4 (Sugam): For individuals, HUFs, and small businesses (not LLPs) with income up to ₹50 lakh under presumptive taxation.

For individuals, HUFs, and small businesses (not LLPs) with income up to ₹50 lakh under presumptive taxation. ITR-5: For LLPs, firms, cooperative societies, and others not filing ITR-7.

For LLPs, firms, cooperative societies, and others not filing ITR-7. ITR-6: For companies registered under the Companies Act.

For companies registered under the Companies Act. ITR-7: For trusts, charities, and institutions claiming exemption under sections like 11 and 12.

File Early to Avoid Delays and Get Refunds Faster

Filing your return on time is not only a legal requirement but also ensures that you receive any refund owed to you without delays. With the forms now available and deadlines clearly set, taxpayers are encouraged to start their filings early to avoid last-minute technical issues or penalties.

Bottom line: Know your due date, pick the correct ITR form, and file early — tax compliance has never been easier or more important.