“Increase in Education Funding is a Must!”

The demand for increased allocation to school education in the state’s annual budget is growing louder. With the total state budget exceeding ₹3 lakh crore, education experts, teacher associations, and student unions are urging the government to allocate at least 15% of the budget to the education sector.

However, historical trends show that education funding has never crossed 7% of the total budget since the state’s formation.

Current Challenges in Education Funding

The lack of sufficient funds is becoming a major hurdle in implementing crucial education reforms. The government must recognize that budgetary constraints are limiting efforts to establish integrated schools and recruit new teachers.

Also Read: RBI Introduces New ₹100 & ₹200 Notes – Are Old Notes Still Valid?

State Education Commission’s Recommendation

The State Education Commission has recommended an increase in funding for the education sector. According to their report, boosting the education budget will enable the government to initiate key reforms, improve infrastructure, and enhance teaching standards.

Government’s Consideration for Budget Increase

A Cabinet sub-committee has also expressed the need to increase funding for education and has urged the government to implement necessary reforms. If these recommendations are accepted, the school education sector is likely to see significant improvements in the coming years.