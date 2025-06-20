IND vs ENG 1st Test Live: England Wins Toss, India to Bat First; Sai Sudharsan Debuts, Karun Nair Returns
New Delhi: The much-anticipated India vs England Test series kicks off today (June 20) at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both nations. The first match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.
Shubman Gill to Captain India, Ben Stokes Leads England
In a new chapter for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. England, on the other hand, will be captained by the ever-aggressive Ben Stokes.
India is yet to announce its playing XI and will do so at the toss. England has already confirmed its final squad.
England’s Playing XI for 1st Test
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Duckett
- Ollie Pope
- Joe Root
- Harry Brook
- Ben Stokes (Captain)
- Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)
- Chris Woakes
- Brydon Carse
- Josh Tongue
- Shoaib Bashir
India’s Probable Playing XI for Headingley Test
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- KL Rahul
- Sai Sudharsan
- Shubman Gill (Captain)
- Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Nitish Reddy
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
- Arshdeep Singh
Debut Alert: Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh Likely to Make Test Debuts
Both Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan are expected to make their Test debuts, having already played ODIs for India. Gill’s IPL experience with Sudharsan as his opening partner may influence team selection.
India’s Record in England: A Long-Awaited Series Win?
India last won a Test series in England back in 2007. Since then, England has been a tough fortress to breach for the Men in Blue. Of the 136 Tests played between the two sides:
- India has won 35
- England has won 51
- 50 matches ended in draws
Why This Series Matters
This five-match series holds significant WTC points, setting the tone for the 2025-27 cycle. A good start will be crucial for both teams.
Stay tuned for live updates, toss result, and final team confirmation as the cricketing action unfolds at Headingley today.