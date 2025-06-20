IND vs ENG 1st Test Live: England Wins Toss, India to Bat First; Sai Sudharsan Debuts, Karun Nair Returns

New Delhi: The much-anticipated India vs England Test series kicks off today (June 20) at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both nations. The first match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Shubman Gill to Captain India, Ben Stokes Leads England

In a new chapter for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. England, on the other hand, will be captained by the ever-aggressive Ben Stokes.

India is yet to announce its playing XI and will do so at the toss. England has already confirmed its final squad.

England’s Playing XI for 1st Test

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (Captain)

Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir

India’s Probable Playing XI for Headingley Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Reddy

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Arshdeep Singh

Debut Alert: Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh Likely to Make Test Debuts

Both Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan are expected to make their Test debuts, having already played ODIs for India. Gill’s IPL experience with Sudharsan as his opening partner may influence team selection.

India’s Record in England: A Long-Awaited Series Win?

India last won a Test series in England back in 2007. Since then, England has been a tough fortress to breach for the Men in Blue. Of the 136 Tests played between the two sides:

India has won 35

England has won 51

50 matches ended in draws

Why This Series Matters

This five-match series holds significant WTC points, setting the tone for the 2025-27 cycle. A good start will be crucial for both teams.

Stay tuned for live updates, toss result, and final team confirmation as the cricketing action unfolds at Headingley today.