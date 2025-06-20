India

PM Kisan 20th Installment: Step-by-Step Guide to Complete Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC Online

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aimed at offering direct financial support to small and marginal farmers across India.

Uma Devi20 June 2025 - 15:03
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aimed at offering direct financial support to small and marginal farmers across India. Under this scheme, ₹6,000 is provided annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months, directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible farmers.

PM Kisan 20th Installment Date 2025: When Will It Be Released?

The 19th instalment was disbursed in February 2025. Following the scheme’s four-month cycle, the 20th instalment is expected to be credited by the end of June 2025. Beneficiaries must ensure that all required documentation, especially e-KYC, is completed to avoid delays or disqualification.

Is e-KYC Mandatory for the PM Kisan Scheme?

Yes, e-KYC is mandatory for all beneficiaries. The government has enforced this rule to eliminate fraud, remove middlemen, and ensure the benefits reach genuine farmers. Without completing e-KYC, farmers will not receive the upcoming 20th instalment.

Available Methods to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC

Beneficiaries can complete their e-KYC using any of the following four modes:

1. OTP-Based e-KYC (Online Method)

  • Visit: https://pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click ‘e-KYC’ on the homepage.
  • Enter Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Verification completes your e-KYC process instantly.

2. Biometric e-KYC (Offline Method)

  • Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or State Seva Kendra (SSK).
  • Authenticate using Aadhaar biometrics (fingerprint or iris).

3. Face Authentication e-KYC (Mobile App)

  • Download PM Kisan Mobile App and Aadhaar Face RD app.
  • Log in, go to e-KYC section.
  • Scan your face using the app.
  • e-KYC is marked complete within 24 hours.

4. Assisted e-KYC via CSC

  • For those unable to access online tools, CSC operators can help complete e-KYC using Aadhaar credentials and verification devices.

How to Check PM Kisan e-KYC and Beneficiary Status

  1. Visit the PM Kisan official website.
  2. Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ tab.
  3. Enter your registration number or mobile number.
  4. Check whether your e-KYC is marked as “Completed” or “Pending”.

Important Advisory for Farmers

With the 20th PM Kisan instalment expected by June-end, all eligible farmers must complete their e-KYC well in advance to avoid disqualification. Delay in updating Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts or incomplete KYC may result in missing out on the financial assistance.

Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on PM Kisan 20th Installment

The government is taking strict steps to ensure transparency and genuine distribution of funds under the PM Kisan Yojana. Completing e-KYC is a simple but essential process. Act now to ensure you receive the ₹2,000 payout in June 2025 without any delay.

