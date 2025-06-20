Rythu Bharosa Picks Up Speed: Over 1.06 Crore Acres Get Financial Help for Farming

Hyderabad: In a historic move to support farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, the Telangana state government has disbursed a massive ₹6,404.7 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just four days. The funds have benefited 62.47 lakh farmers, each owning up to five acres of land, in a record-breaking welfare initiative aimed at easing input costs.

Funds Released as Part of CM Revanth Reddy’s “Rythu Nestham” Initiative

The disbursement was formally launched on June 16 by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy under the “Rythu Nestham” initiative. Fulfilling his commitment to deposit ₹9,000 crore in farmers’ accounts within nine days, the Finance Department has been releasing funds daily.

By June 20, the state had credited funds to all eligible farmers with landholdings up to five acres.

₹1,189 Crore Released in a Single Day Benefiting 4.43 Lakh More Farmers

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that on Thursday alone, the government disbursed ₹1,189.43 crore, benefiting 4.43 lakh more farmers and covering 19.82 lakh acres. Overall, investment support has now reached 1.06 crore acres of cultivable land.

Rythu Bharosa Scheme Benefits Summary:

₹6,000 per acre for Kharif

for ₹6,000 per acre for Rabi

for ₹12,000 per acre annually to eligible farmers

Land-Wise Beneficiary Breakdown

Here’s how the 62.47 lakh beneficiaries break down by landholding size:

24.22 lakh farmers owning below 1 acre

farmers owning 17.02 lakh with up to 2 acres

with 10.45 lakh with up to 3 acres

with 6.33 lakh with up to 4 acres

with 4.43 lakh with up to 5 acres

The remaining 8 lakh farmers, who own more than five acres, will receive payments within the next five days, ensuring the full disbursement is completed within the promised nine-day window.

Rythu Bharosa to Cover All Cultivable Land

Minister Tummala emphasized that the scheme is inclusive and will extend to all cultivable land, irrespective of total acreage. The state’s goal is to ensure no farmer is left behind, providing financial support to both small and large landholders for agricultural input costs during both Kharif and Rabi seasons.