Ind vs Pak, Champions Trophy: All you need to know ahead of mega clash

New Delhi: India is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India’s Performance So Far

Rohit Sharma-led India began their campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday. The win set the tone for their pursuit of a semi-final spot, with their performance showcasing a solid all-round effort.

Pakistan’s Struggles

On the other hand, hosts Pakistan were dealt a 60-run defeat by New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi earlier this week. With a loss already on their record, Pakistan will need to win this match to stay in contention for a semi-final spot from Group A.

What’s at Stake for Both Teams?

For Pakistan, this match is a must-win encounter to stay in the race for the semi-finals, while a victory for India will almost guarantee a place in the last four of the eight-team tournament.

India’s Recent Record Against Pakistan

In their last ODI encounter in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India dominated Pakistan with a seven-wicket victory. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer contributed with half-centuries, and the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, bundled Pakistan out for just 191. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also made vital contributions with the ball.

Psychological Edge for India

India holds a psychological advantage, having remained unbeaten in their last six ODIs against Pakistan (including a washout in the 2023 Asia Cup). In their last T20 encounter in the 2024 World Cup group stage in New York, India secured a narrow nine-run victory, with Bumrah being named Player of the Match for his outstanding figures of 3-14.

A Look at the Teams

India’s Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill (vc)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan’s Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)

Salman Ali Agha (vc)

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

Kamran Ghulam

Saud Shakeel

Tayyab Tahir

Faheem Ashraf

Khushdil Shah

Usman Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Hasnain

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Match Details:

When : February 23, Sunday

: February 23, Sunday Where : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Time : The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

: The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM. Broadcast : The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming: The game will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

This clash promises to be an exciting spectacle, with both teams eager to claim the win.