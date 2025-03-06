India Condemns Breach of Security During EAM Jaishankar’s UK Visit

New Delhi: India strongly condemned the security breach by pro-Khalistani supporters during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar‘s visit to the United Kingdom.

The breach occurred when Khalistani extremists disrupted the EAM’s engagement at Chatham House in London.

Khalistani Protesters Disrupt EAM’s Talks

The security breach came to light after a video of the protest, showing pro-Khalistani supporters carrying flags and chanting slogans, went viral on social media. Jaishankar was engaged in talks at the renowned think tank when the incident took place.

Ministry of External Affairs Reacts

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its dismay over the misuse of democratic freedoms by such extremist elements. In a statement, the MEA condemned the actions, which disrupted a peaceful diplomatic visit.

EAM Jaishankar’s Meetings in the UK

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Jaishankar met UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss key bilateral issues, including the flow of talent and joint efforts to combat trafficking and extremism.

The EAM also held productive talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House over the past two days. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges. Jaishankar highlighted the agreement to take the next steps to further strengthen and structure these ties.

Jaishankar’s Talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

During his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaishankar discussed critical regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth. Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

India-UK Ties for Global Stability and Prosperity

In his social media post on platform X, Jaishankar reaffirmed that in an uncertain and volatile world, the relationship between India and the UK contributes to global stability and prosperity.

Khalistani Demonstrations in the UK

This incident follows previous Khalistani demonstrations in London. In January, pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in Harrow, London, attempting to halt the screening of the film Emergency. India has repeatedly raised concerns with the UK government regarding such violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements.

Jaishankar’s Visit Schedule

EAM Jaishankar’s visit to the UK began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.