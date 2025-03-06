Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas as US confirms direct hostage talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a stern “last warning” to Hamas, urging them to release all hostages being held in Gaza. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote:

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” Trump’s message continued, threatening severe consequences if Hamas did not comply.

Trump Warns of Dire Consequences for Hamas

Trump’s post escalated the rhetoric, claiming he was sending Israel “everything it needs to finish the job,” warning that no Hamas member would be safe if the hostages were not released. He emphasized that Hamas had a choice to make, stating:

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

He also directed a message to the people of Gaza, stating, “A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”

The US Engages in Direct Talks with Hamas

This declaration comes just hours after the White House confirmed direct talks were held with Hamas aimed at securing the release of hostages. This marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, which has long avoided direct engagement with entities it designates as terrorist organizations.

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, confirmed the negotiations, noting that Adam Boehler, the U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, was involved in direct discussions. She reiterated that Israel had been consulted regarding the ongoing talks.

Hostage Situation and Israel’s Role

The U.S. has been seeking the release of hostages held by Hamas, with Israel confirming that 59 hostages are still in Gaza, including 24 believed to be alive. Among those captives are several U.S. citizens. The negotiations are said to be taking place in Doha, Qatar, with both sides working towards an agreement for a wider deal to end the conflict.

According to reports, Boehler has had multiple meetings with Hamas representatives in Qatar. These talks were preceded by several communications, a Palestinian source revealed to the BBC.

Qatar’s Role in Mediating Talks

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas since 2012, has been a key mediator in the region and played a significant role in facilitating the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks. As a U.S. ally in the Gulf, Qatar has been involved in many diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, including negotiations with Iran, the Taliban, and Russia.

Previous Threats Against Hamas

This is not the first time that President Trump has issued strong warnings to Hamas regarding the hostages. In December, he declared that there would be “all hell to pay” if the hostages were not released by the time he took office.

As the hostage situation continues, the pressure from the U.S. government on Hamas has intensified, with hopes that a resolution can be reached soon.