White House Confirms Direct Talks with Hamas to Secure Hostage Release

Washington: The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration has engaged in direct talks with Hamas aimed at securing the release of hostages.

These discussions, which were first reported by Axios, took place in Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks. The U.S. side was led by Presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler.

Details of the Talks

During a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the ongoing negotiations and emphasized that the U.S. envoy had the authority to engage in talks with anyone. Leavitt also mentioned that Israel had been consulted regarding the discussions.

“Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the President has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith, effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she stated.

When asked about whether the talks included discussions about President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the Gaza Strip, currently governed by Hamas, Leavitt refused to provide details, citing that “American lives are at stake.”

Hostage Situation

According to a U.S. official cited by Axios, the discussions also addressed a broader deal that would involve releasing all remaining hostages and working toward a long-term truce. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that 59 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with 35 of them already deceased. Among the hostages, five are Americans, with one believed to still be alive.

The United States has historically refused to engage directly with Hamas, having designated the group as a “terrorist organization” in 1997. However, the current negotiations mark a shift in this policy.

Israel’s Involvement

Israeli officials have confirmed they were consulted by the U.S. on these direct talks. They added that there are approximately 24 living captives, including Edan Alexander, an American citizen, along with the bodies of at least 35 others believed to still be held in Gaza.

Also Read: Afghan Refugees Seek Help Amidst Rising Abuse in Pakistan and Iran

Ceasefire and Truce Negotiations

The confirmation of these talks comes shortly after the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire expired. Israel has pushed for an extension, while Hamas insists on moving to the second phase of the deal, which was agreed upon in January.

The first phase of the truce saw Hamas release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The proposed second phase would require Hamas to release half of its remaining captives in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. However, Israel has not mentioned releasing additional Palestinian prisoners, a key component of the first phase.

Israel Suspends Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Following the expiration of the first phase of the ceasefire, Israel suspended humanitarian aid deliveries, including fuel, medicine, and supplies, into Gaza. This move was aimed at pressuring Hamas to accept the new terms. The Palestinian group has condemned this suspension, calling it a violation of the original agreement.

International Response

France, the UK, and Germany issued a joint statement on Wednesday, urging Israel to ensure the “unhindered” delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. They warned against using humanitarian aid as a “political tool” and stressed the importance of complying with international humanitarian law.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire,” the statement read.

These developments underscore the ongoing international efforts to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict and address the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza.