India Hits Back China, “Arunachal Pradesh Is an Integral and Inalienable Part of India”

India has issued a sharp and categorical response after China denied detaining an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, calling this an “indisputable reality” that China cannot change through repeated claims.

The reaction came hours after China refuted allegations regarding the treatment of Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian woman.

The Incident: A Layover That Turned Into a Traumatic Ordeal

Pema, who was travelling from London to Japan on 21 November, said her three-hour layover in Shanghai turned into a humiliating experience after Chinese officials told her that:

Her Indian passport was “invalid”

Her birthplace, Arunachal Pradesh, belonged to China

She could not proceed with her onward travel

She alleged that officials questioned her identity and treated her unfairly simply because she was born in Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s Response: “No Detention, No Harassment”

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning denied the allegations, stating that the woman was not detained, harassed, or subjected to compulsory measures.

According to the statement, China’s border authorities “followed relevant laws and fully protected her rights”.

However, India strongly rejected this version.

MEA’s Sharp Rebuttal: “Indisputable Reality”

Responding to China’s statements, the MEA declared:

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

The ministry confirmed that:

The issue of Thongdok’s treatment has been formally raised with China

Chinese authorities have not yet provided a satisfactory explanation

The actions of Chinese officials violated international air travel norms

China also violated its own 24-hour visa-free transit regulation

India delivered strong demarches both in Beijing and New Delhi.

Detained on “Ludicrous Grounds”

Officials familiar with the matter reportedly said that the passenger was held on “laughable” and “baseless” grounds, adding that:

Arunachal Pradesh is undisputed Indian territory

Its residents are fully entitled to travel on valid Indian passports

The MEA ensured that the Indian Consulate in Shanghai provided complete support to the stranded traveller.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Reacts: “Racial Mockery Is Unacceptable”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock and anger over the incident.

He said the racial mockery and humiliation directed at a citizen of India was “appalling and unacceptable”, affirming once again:

“Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be, an integral part of India.”

Khandu criticised China for targeting people from the state and attempting to question their Indian identity.

A Diplomatic Flashpoint That Exposes China’s Intentions

The episode has ignited fresh tensions between India and China, especially over Beijing’s continued attempts to claim Arunachal Pradesh.

India’s firm message reflects a growing consensus:

China’s claims are baseless

Territorial sovereignty cannot be questioned

Arunachal Pradesh’s Indian identity is non-negotiable

Conclusion: India Reaffirms the “Indisputable Reality” of Arunachal Pradesh

As the diplomatic row deepens, India stands firm in its stance that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India.

Despite China’s denials, the woman’s ordeal in Shanghai has exposed serious concerns about how Chinese authorities treat Indian citizens.

The MEA has made it clear that no foreign narrative can alter the “indisputable reality” of Arunachal Pradesh’s status, and the matter will continue to be pursued with Beijing.

