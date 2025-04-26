India Joins World Leaders in Bidding Farewell to Pope Francis

A historic moment unfolded at St. Peter’s Square as world leaders and over 200,000 mourners gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 due to heart failure following a stroke. The funeral service began at 10 am CET (1:30 pm IST) and is being held with full honors at the Vatican, followed by his burial at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

India Sends High-Level Delegation to Pope Francis’ Funeral

India is represented by President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza. The presence of Indian officials underscores the late Pope’s global influence and interfaith outreach.

Global Dignitaries Attend: From Donald Trump to Emmanuel Macron

Notable global leaders in attendance include:

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

and Former US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

and French President Emmanuel Macron

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Spanish Royals : King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz

and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and PM Giorgia Meloni

and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Bangladesh PM Muhammad Yunus

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Argentinian President Javier Milei

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend, due to international arrest warrants related to war crimes.

Pope’s Final Journey: Casket to Travel 4 Kilometres in Public Procession

Following the funeral, Pope Francis’ casket will travel a 4-kilometre route from St. Peter’s Basilica to his resting place at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, using a modified vehicle from his 2015 Philippines visit. This public procession allows mourners to bid a final farewell to the Pope, known for his deep connection with people and his symbolic outreach to the poor and marginalized.

A Humble Goodbye: Pope Francis Buried in Simple Tomb

Breaking with recent papal customs, Pope Francis will be buried in a simple tomb, in line with his lifelong commitment to humility and simplicity. Over 250,000 people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica this week, with doors kept open overnight to accommodate the global tide of mourners.