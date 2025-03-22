India-New Zealand Partnership Strengthened During Luxon’s Official Visit

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the deepening bilateral ties between New Zealand and India following his official visit to New Delhi and Mumbai from March 16-20, 2025. In a statement made after returning home, Luxon emphasized that the partnership between the two nations has “grown much stronger” during his five-day visit.

Growing India-New Zealand Ties: A Strategic Partnership

Luxon described India as “an increasingly important partner” for New Zealand, particularly as India continues to emerge as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. He highlighted the significance of India’s status as the most populous country, noting its growing economic influence. During his visit, Prime Minister Luxon held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly through trade and security cooperation.

Launch of Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Negotiations

A key highlight of Luxon’s visit was the launch of negotiations for a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Both leaders welcomed this milestone, agreeing that a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement would drive deeper economic integration. Luxon expressed his excitement about the FTA discussions, seeing it as a step toward unlocking new business opportunities and expanding New Zealand’s economic presence in India.

Luxon emphasized that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy in the next decade, making it a critical partner for New Zealand’s future economic growth. “Our government is relentlessly focused on growing our economy, and the launch of FTA negotiations presents an opportunity to do exactly that,” he said.

Strengthening Defence and Regional Security Cooperation

The two countries also advanced their defense relationship, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation. The agreement focuses on enhancing maritime safety and ensuring the security of sea lanes of communication. Luxon underscored the importance of regular dialogue between India and New Zealand to bolster regional security.

Expanding New Zealand’s Presence in Key Sectors

During his visit, Luxon was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included several ministers and representatives from various sectors. The delegation aimed to promote New Zealand’s interests across several industries, including education, technology, tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture. Throughout the trip, Luxon and the business delegation focused on enhancing New Zealand’s presence in India, further strengthening the two nations’ economic and commercial ties.

As a result of this collaboration, 33 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and other commercial agreements were progressed, reflecting the growing partnerships between New Zealand and Indian businesses. Luxon noted that these developments are expected to unlock new opportunities for both nations.

A Bright Future for India-New Zealand Relations

Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to India marked a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries. With the launch of FTA negotiations and the deepening focus on defense cooperation and economic collaboration, the India-New Zealand relationship is set for a promising future.

Key Takeaways: