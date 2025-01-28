India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing on Indian Fishermen, Summons Lankan Envoy

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over an incident in which the Sri Lankan Navy fired at Indian fishermen near Delft Island, resulting in injuries to some of them. The incident occurred on Tuesday during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen.

Strong Diplomatic Protest Lodged

In response to the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Priyanga Wickramasinghe, Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, to lodge a formal protest. The Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The protest came after the fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy while operating in the Palk Bay region.

Injuries to Fishermen

According to an MEA statement, two of the 13 detained fishermen sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital in Sri Lanka. Three other fishermen have minor injuries and have been treated. Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna visited the injured fishermen to ensure their welfare and offer assistance to them and their families.

Continued Detentions of Indian Fishermen

The detained fishermen, who are from Rameswaram and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, were taken to Jaffna for judicial proceedings, and their mechanised fishing boat was seized by the Sri Lankan authorities. The total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in the past three days has risen to 47, with three high-value mechanised boats also confiscated.

These recurring incidents of detention highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, particularly in the Palk Bay region, where fishermen regularly face arrests and difficulties while pursuing their livelihoods.

India’s Stand on Humane Treatment of Fishermen

India’s MEA statement reiterated that the government has consistently emphasized the importance of treating issues related to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping livelihood concerns at the forefront. The statement stressed that the use of force by Sri Lankan authorities is unacceptable under any circumstances and that existing agreements between both governments must be strictly observed.

Diplomatic Concerns and Calls for Action

This latest incident follows up on previous discussions raised during Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake’s visit to India last month. Despite these discussions, arrests of Indian fishermen continue, creating frustration and concern within the community.

Since June 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats, which has led to widespread protests and calls for a long-term solution to the issue. Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Indian government to take stronger measures to protect the rights and interests of the fishermen and to prevent further detentions.

Diplomatic Resolution Needed for Maritime Disputes

The recurring detentions highlight the need for a coordinated and peaceful diplomatic effort between India and Sri Lanka to resolve ongoing maritime boundary disputes and ensure that Indian fishermen can continue their traditional livelihoods without the fear of arrest.

