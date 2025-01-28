US Evaluating Next Steps for Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India

The United States State Department is currently “evaluating next steps” regarding the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, following a recent decision by the Supreme Court of India to uphold his extradition. Rana, a Pakistani national, is accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 167 people, including six Americans.

US Supports India’s Efforts for Justice

A spokesperson for the US State Department confirmed that the department is reviewing the situation in light of the Indian Supreme Court’s ruling. “We have long supported India’s efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice,” the spokesperson said. The US has actively backed India’s efforts at the United Nations to designate key individuals, including Masood Azhar, as international terrorists, and has urged Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators of the attacks.

Despite the recent court ruling in India, it remains unclear when Rana will be extradited to face charges related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Rana’s Legal Journey

Tahawwur Rana was arrested by US authorities in 2009, just weeks after his associate David Coleman Headley was apprehended. Rana faced charges for providing material support to terrorism in both India and Denmark, as well as aiding the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group. While convicted in 2011 for his role in a Denmark-based conspiracy, he was acquitted of charges related to the Mumbai attacks.

In 2013, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but he was granted compassionate release in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after serving half of his sentence. During this time, India requested his extradition in connection with the 2008 attacks.

Also Read: Hezbollah Asserts Right to Respond to Israeli Occupation in Southern Lebanon

Extradition Process and Legal Challenges

Despite being granted compassionate release, Rana’s legal battle continued. In May 2023, a US court approved his extradition to India, rejecting his claims that he could not be extradited for charges on which he had already been acquitted in the US. His legal team argued that his extradition was barred under the Non Bis in Idem provision of the US-India Extradition Treaty. However, the court dismissed his arguments, ruling that the evidence against him was sufficient to establish probable cause.

Ongoing Extradition Evaluation

US Evaluating Next Steps for Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India

While the legal hurdles have largely been cleared, it is still unclear when Rana will be sent to India. The US has indicated that it continues to evaluate the situation, with a final decision yet to be made.

As the US government assesses its next steps, both India and the US remain committed to bringing those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks to justice, continuing efforts to hold terrorists accountable for their actions.