Hezbollah Asserts Right to Respond to Israeli Occupation in Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has reaffirmed the group’s position on Israel’s continued occupation of southern Lebanon, stating that the deadline for Israeli withdrawal has passed and no extensions will be accepted. In a televised speech, Qassem emphasized that any delay in Israel’s withdrawal would be the responsibility of the United Nations (UN) and the nations sponsoring the peace process.

Hezbollah’s Stance on Israeli Occupation

Qassem made it clear that Hezbollah reserves the right to act against Israel’s continued presence in southern Lebanon. He stressed the importance of Lebanon’s unified resistance, noting that President Joseph Aoun had instructed the Lebanese army to stand alongside citizens in the south. According to Qassem, the Israeli occupation constitutes an aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, and it is the collective responsibility of the people, the army, the state, and Hezbollah to confront this aggression.

Ceasefire Agreement and Israel’s Violations

Qassem also discussed the ceasefire agreement, revealing that Israel had initiated negotiations through US mediators. He confirmed Hezbollah’s acceptance of the ceasefire, stating that while the group did not seek war, Israel’s repeated violations—over 1,350 breaches—highlight its aggressive nature. “Our patience is strategic, but any provocation will be met with a decisive response,” he warned, reiterating Hezbollah’s readiness for any scenario.

Lebanon’s Commitment to Ceasefire

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati weighed in on the situation, affirming that Lebanon had upheld its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, while accusing Israel of stalling the implementation process. Mikati highlighted that Israel’s continued violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 demonstrate a lack of commitment to peace efforts.

Extension of Ceasefire

Following the expiration of the initial 60-day truce at dawn on Sunday, Lebanon’s caretaker government announced that it had approved the extension of the ceasefire with Israel. However, the full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon remains unfulfilled, and the situation continues to evolve amid ongoing tensions.

As the situation unfolds, the international community continues to monitor the developments closely, urging both parties to adhere to their commitments under the ceasefire and UN resolutions.