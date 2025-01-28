UN Warns of Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis in Goma, DRC

Senior United Nations officials have raised alarms over the escalating violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), particularly in the city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. The region has been witnessing intense hostilities, with artillery fire hitting key areas, including hospitals and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) sites.

Shelling Strikes Hospitals and UN Facilities

Bruno Lemarquis, the deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general and humanitarian coordinator for the DRC, reported that heavy shelling in central Goma struck critical infrastructure, including a maternity hospital, causing civilian casualties. The attack resulted in fatalities and injuries, with newborns and pregnant women among the victims. Additionally, the Save the Children facility and a UNHCR site were damaged, though no casualties were reported from those locations.

Overwhelmed Hospitals and Escalating Suffering

While the exact number of casualties at the maternity hospital remains unclear, Lemarquis highlighted that Goma’s hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing conflict, which has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation. With active combat threatening all areas of the city, civilians are bearing the brunt of the escalating violence.

Internal Displacement Crisis in Goma

Approximately 700,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Goma and its surrounding areas are facing extreme conditions, and many are once again being forced to flee the violence. “They have no choices; they have to flee,” Lemarquis stated, as the crisis continues to worsen.

M23 and RDF Forces Shift Power Dynamics

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN’s under-secretary-general for peace operations, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation on the ground. He noted significant gains by the M23 and the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), shifting the balance of power in the region. He also emphasized the high risk of a broad humanitarian disaster and the potential for the conflict to escalate into a broader war.

UN Peacekeepers Suffer Casualties

Lacroix further reported that UN peacekeepers have suffered casualties, including three deaths and 12 injuries. The peacekeeping forces are facing limited ability to provide protection, as many have sought shelter due to the volatile situation.

Essential Services in Crisis

The humanitarian crisis in Goma is compounded by the collapse of essential services. Water and electricity supplies are critically compromised, internet services have been cut, and phone networks are sporadic.

Urgent International Support Needed

As the situation continues to unfold, the UN calls for urgent international support to address the growing humanitarian needs and prevent further escalation of the conflict in the DRC.