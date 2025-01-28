US-India Ties to Strengthen as Modi Plans Visit in Feb, says Donald Trump

Washington: A potential White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a key topic of discussion during a recent phone call between Modi and President Donald Trump.

The conversation also delved into regional security matters, bilateral trade, and the Indo-Pacific partnership.

Focus on Security and Bilateral Trade

According to a White House readout, the two leaders explored ways to expand and deepen their cooperation on global and regional security issues. Topics included:

Indo-Pacific security

Middle East and European stability

The Quad Partnership, comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia

President Trump emphasized India’s increased procurement of American-made security equipment, aligning with his administration’s focus on bolstering defense ties. He also highlighted the importance of striving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship to benefit both nations.

Commitment to the U.S.-India Partnership

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), referred to the conversation with Trump as productive and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Modi shared:

“Spoke to dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security.”

The White House echoed Modi’s sentiments, stating that the leaders discussed plans for Modi’s White House visit, further emphasizing the robust friendship and strategic ties between the two countries.

Indications of a White House Visit

Reports have suggested that officials from both nations are exploring dates for Modi’s White House visit, with February being a potential timeframe. While no formal announcement has been made, the recent phone call signals the likelihood of such a visit in the near future. The two leaders are also expected to meet later this year when President Trump visits India for a Quad summit.

Strengthening Quad Partnership

The Quad alliance took center stage during the conversation, with the leaders discussing India’s first-time hosting of the Quad Leaders Summit later this year. Both Modi and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Quad’s goals of ensuring a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

A History of Personal and Strategic Ties

Modi and Trump share a history of close personal relations that dates back to Trump’s first term as President (2017-2021). Notable joint appearances include:

The “Howdy Modi” Rally (2019): Held in Houston, Texas, where both leaders addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Held in Houston, Texas, where both leaders addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora. Namaste Trump (2020): A grand welcome event in Gujarat, India, during Trump’s visit.

This recent phone call marks their second interaction following Trump’s re-election in November 2024. Their previous conversation occurred shortly after Trump’s election victory.

High-Profile Representation at Trump’s Inauguration

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented PM Modi at President Trump’s inauguration last week. Jaishankar participated in several key events, including a prayer service attended by:

Members of the Trump family

U.S. cabinet officials

Tech industry leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking the first such engagement in Rubio’s new role. Additionally, he joined a meeting of Quad foreign ministers alongside Australia’s Penny Wong and Japan’s Iwaya Takeshi.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening U.S.-India Relations

The latest phone call between Modi and Trump highlights the continued focus on deepening the U.S.-India strategic partnership. With shared commitments to regional security, economic growth, and the Quad alliance, both leaders are set to drive collaboration across multiple domains.

As preparations for PM Modi’s potential White House visit gain momentum, the world will watch closely to see how the evolving partnership between these two global powers shapes the future of international relations.