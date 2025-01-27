Trump’s Proposal to Resettle Palestinian Refugees Faces Strong Opposition from Jordan and Egypt

President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle a large number of Palestinian refugees from Gaza in Egypt and Jordan has met with resistance from both countries. The idea, which was first discussed by Trump during a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah, suggests relocating approximately 1.5 million refugees in a bid to “clean out” Gaza, which has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict and Israeli military strikes.

Opposition from Jordan and Egypt

Both Jordan and Egypt have expressed firm opposition to the proposal, citing concerns about the potential for long-term destabilization. Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, stated on Sunday that the country’s stance against the idea was “firm and unwavering.” Jordan is already home to over 2 million Palestinian refugees, and Egypt has long warned about the security risks of transferring refugees to its Sinai Peninsula, which borders Gaza.

Both countries also worry that resettling Palestinians outside of Gaza could set a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to the permanent displacement of the Palestinian population. These fears are compounded by the worry that Israel would not allow refugees to return to Gaza once they leave, undermining prospects for a future Palestinian state.

Trump’s Plans to Discuss Proposal Further

Despite the resistance, Trump indicated that he planned to continue discussing the idea with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi during a meeting in Florida. Trump suggested that resettling Gaza’s population could be either temporary or long-term, depending on the situation. However, critics argue that the logistics of such a large-scale resettlement are unfeasible, and the idea has left even Trump’s allies puzzled.

U.S. Leverage Over Jordan and Reactions from U.S. Senate

Jordan is heavily reliant on U.S. foreign aid, receiving over $1.6 billion in support through the State Department in 2023 alone. This includes significant assistance for Jordan’s security forces and budget support, and Trump does hold some leverage over the country as a key regional ally. However, Trump’s proposal has raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, who called the idea “not practical.”

Graham, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, expressed confusion over Trump’s remark about “cleaning out” Gaza, emphasizing that the concept of relocating all Palestinians was not realistic. He also suggested that Trump engage with Middle Eastern leaders, such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and officials in the UAE, to discuss a viable solution for the Palestinian issue.

Trump’s Continued Support for Israel

Alongside his refugee resettlement proposal, Trump reiterated his strong support for Israel, announcing the release of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel for use in its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. This move follows a hold on such supplies imposed by the Biden administration due to concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza.

While Egypt and Jordan have made peace with Israel, both countries continue to support the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem—territories that were captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War. The permanent displacement of Gaza’s population is seen as a potential roadblock to these aspirations.

Trump’s Vision for Gaza

In making his case for resettling Gaza’s population, Trump described Gaza as a “demolition site,” emphasizing the need to find peaceful alternatives for the displaced. He suggested that Arab nations could help by building housing for the refugees in a more stable location, where they might live in peace for the first time in years.

However, the proposal faces significant hurdles, not only due to resistance from regional actors like Jordan and Egypt but also from critics who argue that it could disrupt efforts for a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. As discussions continue, it remains unclear whether Trump’s ambitious plan will gain traction or be abandoned in the face of overwhelming opposition.