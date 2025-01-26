End of Gaza? Trump’s Proposal to Empty Gaza and Resettle Palestinians Elsewhere, Will Arab Nations Accept it?

On January 26, 2025, President Donald Trump proposed that Egypt and Jordan accept Palestinians from Gaza, as the region faces massive destruction from the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict. Trump suggested that the Gaza Strip, which has seen significant devastation from Israel’s military operations against Hamas, could be “cleaned out,” with displaced Palestinians temporarily or permanently resettled in Egypt and Jordan.

The Historical Context of Palestinian Displacement

The proposal recalls past Palestinian displacements, starting from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, when approximately 700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee their homes. This mass displacement led to the creation of large Palestinian refugee communities in neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Many Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, fear that their resettlement elsewhere could lead to permanent displacement and loss of their right to return to their ancestral land.

Egypt and Jordan’s Likely Rejection

Both Egypt and Jordan, key U.S. allies, have firmly rejected similar proposals in the past. Egypt has expressed concerns about the security risks of accepting Gaza refugees, especially given the potential for Hamas militants to move with them, which could destabilize Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Similarly, Jordan has already absorbed millions of Palestinian refugees, with the majority granted citizenship. The Jordanian government has consistently rejected any suggestion that Jordan could serve as a Palestinian state in lieu of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Political and Security Risks of Accepting Refugees

The acceptance of a large number of Palestinian refugees could undermine regional stability and provoke serious security concerns. Egypt fears that such a move could lead to future conflicts on its soil, recalling the experience of Lebanon in the 1970s, when Palestinian militant groups helped spark a civil war. Jordan, already hosting over 2 million Palestinian refugees, is wary of being further burdened, especially with many of its own citizens supporting a future Palestinian state.

Can Trump Force Egypt and Jordan to Accept Refugees?

While Trump’s administration has historically used economic tools, such as tariffs and sanctions, to influence foreign policy, applying such pressure on Egypt and Jordan could backfire. Both countries receive substantial U.S. aid, and Jordan is already hosting a significant number of Syrian refugees. The pressure could strain U.S. relations with key Middle Eastern allies and complicate efforts to broker peace agreements in the region.

The proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Egypt and Jordan faces major political, security, and humanitarian hurdles. Both countries are unlikely to agree to such a plan, as it could undermine their domestic stability and contradict their long-standing positions on Palestinian rights and regional peace. Trump’s suggestion, while likely to be welcomed by some Israeli officials, is expected to face significant opposition from the Arab world, especially those who continue to support a Palestinian state in the occupied territories.