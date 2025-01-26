Trump Resumes Arms Supply to Israel, Approves 2,000-Pound Bombs Shipment, Defying Biden’s Restrictions

Washington: President Donald Trump has lifted the hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a measure initially put in place by President Biden to reduce civilian casualties during the war with Hamas in Gaza. Trump announced the move on his Truth Social network, confirming that weapons ordered and paid for by Israel but delayed under Biden’s administration are now being delivered.

Background on the Biden Administration’s Pause

The Biden administration had paused the shipment of these large bombs in May, intending to curb further civilian harm in Gaza during Israel’s military actions, especially concerning the city of Rafah. The halt was part of an effort to prevent an all-out assault on the city, though Israel later took control after most of the civilians had evacuated. Biden had cited concerns over civilian casualties as a reason for the suspension.

Also Read: Israeli Military Sets Up Roadblocks in Southern Lebanon, Delays Withdrawal

Trump‘s First Action on This Matter

On the fifth day of his presidency, Trump made the decision to resume the shipment of these heavy bombs to Israel, calling it a step towards fulfilling the weapons orders that had been held up under Biden. The delivery includes not only the 2,000-pound bombs but also 500-pound bombs that had been part of the original package, which were eventually delivered after Biden’s suspension was lifted.

Ceasefire and Hostage Negotiations Amid Ongoing Conflict

This move by Trump comes amid the fragile ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which has led to the release of some hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel’s government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has made it clear that they may resume hostilities if the remaining hostages are not released.