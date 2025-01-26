Israeli Military Sets Up Roadblocks in Southern Lebanon, Delays Withdrawal

Israel’s military has set up roadblocks in southern Lebanon and announced a delay in its withdrawal, missing the deadline set in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Tensions rise as Lebanese officials and UN peacekeepers express concerns.

Israel’s military has announced it will not meet the withdrawal deadline from southern Lebanon set in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The deal, which took effect in late November, gave both Israel and Hezbollah 60 days to remove their forces from the region, with the Lebanese army and UN Peacekeepers stepping in. However, Israel states that Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have not fulfilled their obligations, while Lebanon accuses Israel of hindering the Lebanese army’s efforts.

Roadblocks Erected Amidst Tensions

In the lead-up to the Sunday deadline, Israeli military forces set up roadblocks across border towns and strategic areas in southern Lebanon. These roadblocks appear aimed at preventing displaced Lebanese citizens from returning to their homes. UN peacekeepers, monitoring the situation along the UN-mandated Blue Line, observed Israeli military activity, including the demolition of buildings and the establishment of roadblocks that hindered access to the area.

Israeli Military Cites Delays in Ceasefire Agreement

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that while the withdrawal process is ongoing, it would take longer than the agreed-upon deadline. The Lebanese military has accused Israel of procrastinating in its efforts to fully withdraw, citing Israeli presence in the southeastern sector while the Lebanese army has moved into other areas.

UN Peacekeepers and Civilians Stranded

Peacekeepers from the UNIFIL mission, particularly the Nepalese battalion stationed in Mays al-Jabal, have been unable to pass through the roadblocks to conduct their operations. The area, once home to thousands, is now mostly reduced to rubble following Israeli airstrikes and clashes. Some buildings in the region were demolished, and military vehicles and debris make it difficult for civilians to return.

Lebanese Officials Criticize Israeli Actions

Lebanese officials have raised concerns over the continued destruction of civilian infrastructure by Israeli forces. President Joseph Aoun spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting the bulldozing of lands and the destruction of villages, which have complicated the return of displaced Lebanese citizens. The conflict has left over 112,000 people displaced in southern Lebanon, with substantial damage across southern and eastern regions.

Continued Military Activity and Tensions

The Lebanese army has reported finding caches of weapons and mines left behind by Hezbollah in some towns, but Israel claims it is dismantling infrastructure linked to the militant group. As tensions continue to rise, the international community, including the United States and France, has called for a resolution to the situation in southern Lebanon and the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.