Israel Refuses to Allow Palestinian Return to Northern Gaza

Israel has announced that it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza

Mohammed Yousuf25 January 2025 - 20:33
Tel Aviv: Israel has announced that it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is released. This decision comes as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement and is a key condition set by Israel to enable the return of displaced Palestinians.

Hostage Release and Ceasefire Agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified that Yehoud was expected to be released on Saturday, according to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The release of Yehoud, along with four female Israeli soldiers by Hamas earlier, was part of the ongoing efforts to uphold the ceasefire.

Also Read: Hamas Releases Four Israeli Soldiers in Prisoner Exchange as Ceasefire Holds

Hostage Negotiations and Gaza Ceasefire Tensions

The situation underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire, as hostage releases remain central to the ongoing negotiations. As the region waits to see how the situation unfolds, the release of Arbel Yehoud is seen as a crucial step for further progress in the truce.

