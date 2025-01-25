Israel Refuses to Allow Palestinian Return to Northern Gaza

Tel Aviv: Israel has announced that it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is released. This decision comes as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement and is a key condition set by Israel to enable the return of displaced Palestinians.

Hostage Release and Ceasefire Agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified that Yehoud was expected to be released on Saturday, according to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The release of Yehoud, along with four female Israeli soldiers by Hamas earlier, was part of the ongoing efforts to uphold the ceasefire.

Hostage Negotiations and Gaza Ceasefire Tensions

The situation underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire, as hostage releases remain central to the ongoing negotiations. As the region waits to see how the situation unfolds, the release of Arbel Yehoud is seen as a crucial step for further progress in the truce.