India Tells Citizens in Israel to Stay Safe and Avoid Travel Due to Conflict

New Delhi: As the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals residing or traveling in Israel. The advisory, posted on social media, urges citizens to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and follow local safety instructions amid rising regional tensions

The move comes after Israel launched major airstrikes on Iranian targets early Friday morning, prompting fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Multiple explosions were reported in Tehran, while Israel declared a special state of emergency across its territory.

Embassy Advises Indians in Israel to Follow Local Safety Protocols

In its post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy stated:

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters.”

The Embassy has also urged Indian nationals to stay in touch with the mission and to monitor official updates for any emergency information.

Israel Declares State of Emergency After Preemptive Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the country had launched a “targeted military operation” against what it described as “imminent Iranian threats.” In a televised address, he stated:

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us.”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz echoed the statement, calling it a “preemptive strike” and announcing a special state of emergency to safeguard civilians.

With tensions mounting in the region, the situation remains fluid. The Embassy has reiterated its appeal for all Indians in Israel to: