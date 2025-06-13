Heavy Rains Hit Hyderabad: Serilingampally and Lingampally Get the Most Rain

Hyderabad: A heavy overnight downpour brought Hyderabad’s western suburbs to a standstill in the early hours of Thursday, severely impacting traffic and flooding residential and commercial areas. Areas like Serilingampally, Chandanagar, and Lingampally were the worst hit, with rainfall exceeding 100 mm in multiple zones.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the University of Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall at 148.5 mm, followed by MMTS Lingampally (114 mm) and Chandanagar (109.8 mm). In stark contrast, areas such as Secunderabad, Golconda, and LB Nagar saw minimal rainfall, under 10 mm.

Major Traffic Disruptions and Flooded Infrastructure

The Lingampally railway underpass was completely submerged, turning into a “mini lake,” and blocking peak-hour traffic in both directions. Floodwaters also inundated the cellar of a shopping complex along the national highway in Chandanagar, damaging multiple stores.

“Sales drop every time it rains. Who wants to shop when water’s flowing like a stream past your door?” said a local shopkeeper.

In Nallagandla, the Tellapur-Nallagandla Road was submerged, leaving many gated community residents stranded. In Kondapur, waterlogging left two-wheelers stuck in knee-deep water, disrupting transport until the water receded.

GHMC and HYDRAA Scramble to Respond

GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were dispatched across affected areas including Santosh Nagar, Champapet, and Kondapur. They worked to clear choked drains and pump out floodwater, but many residents still reported power outages and transport delays in upscale gated communities.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited flood-prone zones like Doyens Colony, Lingampally underpass, and Kasoros Apartments in Kondapur. Officials found that water backflow was caused by poor drainage from upstream areas into Gopi Cheruvu. Steps were taken to lower water levels in both Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu, and accelerate SNDP stormwater canal works in Bachupally.

Emergency Drain Work Brings Relief in Upparapally

In Upparapally, after severe flooding complaints, an internal link drain was dug and activated within 12 hours to protect Ashok Vihar Colony, which has been flood-prone for over seven years. Residents celebrated the quick fix, calling it “a first in years.”

High-Level Meeting Held for Monsoon Preparedness

A high-level review meeting was conducted at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC). Key participants included:

DGP Jitender

Hyderabad Commissioner C.V. Anand

TGICCC Director Kamalasan Reddy

The focus was on flood control, traffic management, and emergency response coordination. Officials emphasized proactive planning, inter-departmental cooperation, and real-time deployment of civic resources.

Yellow Alert Issued Till June 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad till June 14, warning of continued light to moderate rain and gusty winds. While the monsoon revival is a relief after a dry spell, concerns are mounting over urban flooding, blocked storm drains, and overflowing lakes like Palle Cheruvu.