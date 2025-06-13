Father-Daughter Train Accident in Hyderabad Leaves City in Shock

Hyderabad: In a deeply tragic incident, a 50-year-old father lost his life while attempting to save his daughter from a suicide attempt at Sanjeevaiah Park railway station. The incident, which took place on June 8, has left the local community shocked and mourning.

The deceased, Mohammed, reportedly rushed to the station after learning that his daughter, 30-year-old Aliya Begum, was distressed over marital issues and planned to end her life. In a desperate attempt to save her, Mohammed tried to pull her away from the path of an oncoming train, but both were hit by the speeding locomotive.

Daughter Dies on Spot, Father Succumbs to Injuries Days Later

According to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), Aliya died instantly at the scene. Mohammed was critically injured, sustaining multiple injuries as he too was struck by the train during his rescue attempt.

“He reached her and tried to pull her away, but the train struck both. Bystanders alerted us immediately,” a GRP official stated.

Mohammed was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for four days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, June 13.

Police Investigation Underway

The GRP at Secunderabad has registered a case and is investigating the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Preliminary findings indicate the father acted purely out of instinct and love, trying to prevent his daughter’s suicide attempt.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around mental health awareness, family stress, and the need for crisis support systems.