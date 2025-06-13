Dr. G. Malsur Appointed Chief PRO to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appointed Dr. G. Malsur, a retired senior official, as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) to the Chief Minister. The appointment, made on Thursday, is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the CM’s public communication with an experienced hand at the helm.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Dr. Malsur’s extensive administrative background across multiple departments made him the top choice for the role.

A Career Spanning Multiple Departments and Roles

A veterinarian by training, Dr. Malsur entered government service after clearing the Group 1 exam in 1990, beginning his career as Deputy Registrar in the Cooperative Department. Over the years, he held diverse positions, including:

ITDA Development Officer , Adilabad

, Adilabad Executive Director , SC Corporation

, SC Corporation CEO , Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad

, Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad Additional Commissioner , GHMC

, GHMC Director , Mines Development Corporation

, Mines Development Corporation Commissioner, CAD , in the Irrigation Department

, in the Irrigation Department Director of Industries

This broad portfolio gives him a rare understanding of interdepartmental coordination, making him an ideal choice for managing public relations for the state government.

Recipient of Skoch Award and Champion of Key Projects

Dr. Malsur is widely respected for his integrity and project execution skills. He was a recipient of the Skoch National Award for excellence in governance. Notably, he successfully implemented:

The Tank Restoration Project

The World Bank-funded Urban Reforms Project

These achievements underline his capacity to handle public communication on complex and multi-stakeholder initiatives.

CMO: “Unique Blend of Field and Administrative Experience”

CMO sources noted, “Dr. Malsur is perhaps the only CPRO in Telangana and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh with deep, cross-departmental experience. His expertise is expected to enhance transparency, policy communication, and public outreach efforts of the Chief Minister’s Office.”