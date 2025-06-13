Monsoon Brings More Than Rain: Slum Residents in Hyderabad Face Health Crisis

Hyderabad: As the monsoon sets in, slum-dwellers across Borabanda and surrounding colonies are grappling with the annual outbreak of seasonal diseases like dengue, diarrhoea, chikungunya, and viral fevers, amid stalled civic works, poor sanitation, and neglect from authorities.

In Safdarnagar (Ward 116, Allapur), residents report that drainage pipes remain unconnected, nalas are choked, and pre-monsoon desilting by GHMC was either delayed or not done. “E-block suffers the most during rains,” said local leader Abdul Hamid, pointing to stagnant water and incomplete infrastructure.

Basti Dawakhanas Under Pressure Amid Rising Patient Load

At Allapur’s Basti Dawakhana, Dr. Harisha confirmed a rise in dehydration, dengue and chikungunya cases, especially from Safdarnagar, Rajiv Gandhinagar, and Yusufnagar. However, lack of diagnostics and inadequate emergency resources hamper timely treatment.

“We have an ambulance, but it’s reserved for pregnant women. For other emergencies, we depend on local hospitals,” Dr. Divya added.

Doctors are also working under stress due to delayed salaries. “We haven’t been paid for three months. It’s demoralising,” said Dr. Harisha, reflecting the larger administrative apathy toward healthcare workers in slum areas.

Pharmacies See Spike in Sales as Infections Spread

Local pharmacies in Borabanda report a surge in the sale of paracetamol, ORS, and mosquito repellents, marking a clear uptick in seasonal infections. “Demand always rises during monsoon, especially for fever and dehydration meds,” said a pharmacist in Allapur.

In Raj Nagar, paramedic Karthik from Maruthi Clinic reported an increase in dengue, diarrhoea, and viral fever cases. “We expect this every year, but civic support is always lacking,” he said.

Skin Infections, Poor Nutrition Add to Monsoon Health Woes

At Borabanda Basti Dawakhana, Dr. Priyanka noted a spike in skin rashes among children and viral fevers in middle-aged patients. “Better sanitation and nutrition are essential,” she said, urging greater awareness campaigns through media.

Residents Blame GHMC for Delayed and Incomplete Work

Community leaders like Board member Aslam and Srinivas Reddy blame construction debris, poor waste management, and slow GHMC action for water stagnation and rising disease burden. “We’ve seen fewer cases in some areas like Sainagar and Raju Colony, but the basic infrastructure is still missing,” said Srinivas.

Across colonies, a common voice emerges: seasonal diseases are predictable, but civic and healthcare systems fail to prepare. For Hyderabad’s urban poor, monsoon brings more than rain — it brings a fresh cycle of health risks and government inaction.