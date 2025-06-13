High Court Directs Re-Examination of Telangana Waqf Board Appointment

Hyderabad: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ petition challenging the appointment of M.A.K. Mukheed as a member of the Telangana Waqf Board. The court directed the state government to re-examine the appointment and take action as per the law.

The petition, filed by advocate Mushahed Ali, argued that GO Ms. No. 10 (March 2024) was issued without jurisdiction and in violation of constitutional and statutory provisions. The judge observed that legal procedures must be strictly followed and cited Supreme Court precedent before issuing the direction.

Status Quo Ordered in Panchayat Secretaries’ Plea for Absorption into Municipal Services

In another significant ruling, Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao ordered status quo in a writ plea filed by 74 panchayat secretaries, who sought absorption into municipal service after the merger of gram panchayats into municipalities.

The petitioners challenged memos issued on March 17 and May 30, 2025, which prevented their absorption despite earlier steps taken in that direction. Senior Counsel C. Raghu argued that as per the 2022 Municipal Ministerial Subordinate Service Rules, they were eligible for absorption.

The secretaries also alleged salary delays and threats of transfers. The court instructed authorities to maintain the status quo regarding their service and postings, and sought a response from the state.

HC Admits Plea Against Commercial Building in Dewsville Gated Community

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy admitted a writ petition filed by villa owners in Dewsville, Machirevula, challenging the construction of a commercial building on land originally reserved for community amenities.

Petitioners S. Rajender Reddy and S. Swathi Reddy argued that the construction, approved by HMDA in January 2025, violated layout norms and impacted residents’ rights. They alleged that the land was meant for shared amenities and that the revised commercial use was arbitrary and illegal.

The court heard arguments that the change of land use was non-transparent and violated promises made to villa buyers. The government pleader requested time to gather instructions.

Bail Granted in Suicide Abetment Case Involving Alleged Job Scam

In a criminal case, Justice J. Sreenivas Rao granted conditional bail to Vishal Tiwari, a 31-year-old private employee arrested for abetment of suicide. He was accused of taking ₹4.5 lakh from a couple in return for a job offer, allegedly issuing a forged offer letter, and failing to return the money, which allegedly led to the husband’s suicide.

The court noted that the petitioner had no prior criminal history, was in judicial custody since April 2025, and that most of the investigation — including examination of 12 witnesses — was completed. The judge found no further need for custodial interrogation and granted bail with conditions.