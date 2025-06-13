Telangana Schools Open, But No Support from Govt: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing to support the agriculture and education sectors during a crucial time.

As the Vaanakalam (Kharif) season begins, farmers are reportedly left without vital schemes such as crop loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa financial aid, and the Rythu Bima insurance scheme. Rama Rao criticized the Congress for making empty promises while farmers wait for urgent relief.

“During BRS rule, agriculture was celebrated like a festival. Today, under Congress, it is in decline,” said KTR. Also Read; Hyderabad Rains: People Angry About Floods Question MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj

KT Rama Rao: Congress Failing Telangana’s Farmers

KTR highlighted that despite repeated assurances, the Congress government has not fulfilled its commitments to Telangana’s farming community. He pointed out:

Crop loan waiver is yet to be completed

is yet to be completed Rythu Bharosa financial support not disbursed

financial support not disbursed Rythu Bima insurance coverage not implemented

He warned that the delay in implementing these schemes during the farming season is pushing agriculture in the state toward a crisis.

Education Sector in Decline, Says KTR

KTR didn’t stop at agriculture. He also accused the Congress government of neglecting the education sector, especially after the reopening of schools across the state.

“Under BRS, Telangana’s education system witnessed great progress with over a thousand welfare gurukuls launched. But now, the system is in crisis,” he noted.

He added that the government has shown no seriousness or planning to support students and educators in the new academic year.

KTR Calls for Immediate Government Action

The senior BRS leader urged the Congress government to: