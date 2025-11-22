India thrash Australia to reach Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind final

Colombo: India delivered a powerhouse performance at the iconic P. Sara Oval on Saturday, storming into the finals of the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind with a dominant nine-wicket win over Australia. The innings was anchored by Player of the Match Basanti Hansda, whose composure and class defined India’s chase. With a damp outfield after overnight showers, India’s decision to field first proved decisive. The bowling and fielding unit held Australia under tight control — highlighted by skipper Deepika’s brilliant run-out that shifted the momentum India’s way.

Australia’s B2 batter Julie Neumann battled for 25 (28), while B3 players Chanakan Buakhao 34 (33) and Courtney Lewis 14 (14) kept the scoreboard moving, aided by 20 extras. Chasing with confidence and clarity, India turned the semi-final into a show of dominance.

B3 spark Ganga Kadam set the rhythm with a fluent 41 (31). B2 star Basanti Hansda, who earned Player of the Match honours, anchored the innings with a superb 45 (39). B1 striker Karuna finished the job in style with an explosive 16 off just 5 balls. India sailed to 112, sealing a resounding nine-wicket win and booking their spot in Sunday’s grand finale.

The second semi-final between Nepal and Pakistan will decide India’s opponent for the historic final on Sunday. With form, fire, and fearless intent, India stride into the finale looking unstoppable. The tournament features six teams that played each other in a single round-robin format. India won all five of their matches and became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals.