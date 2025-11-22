Sports

India thrash Australia to reach Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind final

India delivered a powerhouse performance at the iconic P. Sara Oval on Saturday, storming into the finals of the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind with a dominant nine-wicket win over Australia.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum22 November 2025 - 14:34
India thrash Australia to reach Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind final
India thrash Australia to reach Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind final

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Colombo: India delivered a powerhouse performance at the iconic P. Sara Oval on Saturday, storming into the finals of the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind with a dominant nine-wicket win over Australia. The innings was anchored by Player of the Match Basanti Hansda, whose composure and class defined India’s chase. With a damp outfield after overnight showers, India’s decision to field first proved decisive. The bowling and fielding unit held Australia under tight control — highlighted by skipper Deepika’s brilliant run-out that shifted the momentum India’s way.

Australia’s B2 batter Julie Neumann battled for 25 (28), while B3 players Chanakan Buakhao 34 (33) and Courtney Lewis 14 (14) kept the scoreboard moving, aided by 20 extras. Chasing with confidence and clarity, India turned the semi-final into a show of dominance.

Also Read: Heavy Police Security as Encroachment Drive Launched at Aramghar Crossroads

B3 spark Ganga Kadam set the rhythm with a fluent 41 (31). B2 star Basanti Hansda, who earned Player of the Match honours, anchored the innings with a superb 45 (39). B1 striker Karuna finished the job in style with an explosive 16 off just 5 balls. India sailed to 112, sealing a resounding nine-wicket win and booking their spot in Sunday’s grand finale.

The second semi-final between Nepal and Pakistan will decide India’s opponent for the historic final on Sunday. With form, fire, and fearless intent, India stride into the finale looking unstoppable. The tournament features six teams that played each other in a single round-robin format. India won all five of their matches and became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum22 November 2025 - 14:34
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button