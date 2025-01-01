India Urges Pakistan to Expedite Release and Repatriation of Indian Prisoners, Including Fishermen

New Delhi: India has called on Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners, including 183 fishermen, who have completed their sentences. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Wednesday urging Pakistan to take immediate action on the release of these prisoners, along with their boats, and the repatriation of missing Indian defense personnel held in Pakistani custody.

Both India and Pakistan exchanged, through diplomatic channels, their lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody. As part of this exchange, India requested Pakistan to provide consular access to 18 civilian prisoners and fishermen who are believed to be Indian but have not yet been granted consular access. The Indian government also called for the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners pending their release.

Under the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan exchange such lists every January 1 and July 1. India has shared the names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody who are either Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. In return, Pakistan has shared the names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

India reaffirmed its commitment to resolving all humanitarian issues, particularly regarding prisoners and fishermen, between the two countries. India also urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process for 76 believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners and fishermen in Indian custody, whose repatriation has been delayed due to pending nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

Since 2014, as a result of sustained diplomatic efforts, India has successfully repatriated 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated in 2023 alone.

In addition to this exchange, both countries also exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities as per the bilateral Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991. This is the 34th consecutive year that India and Pakistan have exchanged these lists, with the first exchange occurring on January 1, 1992.