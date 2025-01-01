India and Pakistan Exchange Annual List of Nuclear Installations and Facilities

New Delhi: India and Pakistan exchanged their annual lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Wednesday, marking the 34th consecutive year of this diplomatic exchange. The lists were shared simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, as part of an ongoing commitment under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

Signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, the agreement stipulates that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on the first of January every year. This exchange aims to promote transparency and reduce the risk of accidental conflict involving nuclear sites.

This year’s exchange represents the 34th such event since the first list was exchanged on January 1, 1992. The regularity of the exchanges highlights the continued diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan in the realm of nuclear security.

The Agreement serves as a critical measure to prevent any attack on each other’s nuclear facilities, contributing to regional stability and reinforcing both countries’ commitment to ensuring the safety and security of their nuclear arsenals.