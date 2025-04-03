Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes in Gujarat – Pilot Killed

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night, leading to the tragic death of a pilot and injuring another. The accident occurred during a night training mission when the Jaguar fighter aircraft suffered a technical malfunction.

Court of Inquiry Ordered

Following the crash, IAF officials announced that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. In an official statement, the Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the pilot’s death and assured full support to his family during this difficult time.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Writes to CM Revanth Reddy – Here’s the Real Issue!

Crash Details and Viral Videos

The incident took place near Suvard village, approximately 12 km from Jamnagar. Videos of the crash site have gone viral, showing the cockpit and rear section of the aircraft scattered in different locations. The cockpit was completely destroyed in the fire that erupted after the crash.

A fighter aircraft of the #AirForce crashed in Gujarat's #Jamnagar, injuring one pilot. The Jaguar aircraft broke into pieces. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/ecpjik4Xjy — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) April 3, 2025

Jaguar Fighter Jet – A Powerful Combat Aircraft

The two-seater Jaguar fighter jet involved in the crash was being used for routine training. This aircraft, which has been a part of the Indian Air Force since the 1970s, has been upgraded multiple times over the years.

Key Features of the Jaguar Fighter Jet: