Indian Applicant Reveals H-1B Visa VAC & Interview Experience in Hyderabad

The fresh experience of an Indian H-1B visa applicant of navigating the Visa Application Center (VAC) and consulate interview process in Hyderabad was described in a useful first-hand account. The lessons, originally shared on Reddit, are practical advice to people planning to undergo the procedure. The story has been published by Hindustan Times with the observation that the claims have not been verified.

Smooth Sailing at the VAC

The applicant turned up far earlier than the scheduled time of 1.5 hours both times. The VAC slot was on Aug 21, at 9:30 am and the visa interview on Aug 26, at 9:00 am.

At the VAC, they brought minimal documents, however, the DS-160 confirmation page, the appointment letter, and old and new passports. They had I-797 approval notice with them, as precaution, but it was not asked. Fingerprinting and photo capture was a very quick process biometrically.

At the Interview: Efficiency & Preparation Win

Approximately 22 counters were busy working with applicants on the interview day. Security checks were extensive, and candidates were asked to carry documents such as DS-160 and appointment letter in their folders, but carry passport, I-797 and LCA outside their folders so that they could be accessed speedily.

The applicant was questioned in brief, purposeful questions during the interview with the consular officer:

H-1B or H-1B renewal or status change (e.g. F-1 to H-1B)

University and field of study

Duration with the current employer

Salary details

The officer had gone to make checks with the system, and on returning told: My visa was approved.

Practical Tips & Common Insights

The Redditor asserted that only a part of documents was required; nevertheless, the inclusion of other documents, such as I-797 and LCA, was a comforting factor, as it did to other applicants about to undergo U.S. consular procedures.

Guidelines that have just been discovered in both the Hindustan Times article and the same accounts supported by other Reddit users are key themes:

Arrive early to buffer against delays.

Organize documents and carry extras even if not explicitly required.

Expect a brisk interview, often under 10 minutes, with a couple of targeted questions

Broader Context: Upcoming Interview Requirement for H-1B Visa

Since September 2, 2025, the U.S. Department of State will require in-person interviews in most non-immigrant visa applications, including H-1B applicants- eliminating much of a past waiver exemption. The need to prepare the documents properly, to understand the role at work (what and why), to be prepared to clearly explain their intentions at the interview is emphasized in the policy.