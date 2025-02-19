Indian Flag Hoisted Over Karachi Stadium as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kicks Off

Karachi, Pakistan: The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has begun, and in a symbolic gesture, the Indian national flag was raised at Karachi Stadium just ahead of the tournament’s opening match.

This move came after a viral controversy when the flag was initially missing at Gaddafi Stadium, sparking backlash and outrage from Indian fans and former cricketers.

Controversy Erupts Over Missing Indian Flag

As Pakistan prepared to host the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy, it was revealed that the Indian national flag was not displayed at Gaddafi Stadium, despite the requirement that all participating teams’ flags be hoisted at tournament venues. The omission led to intense online reactions, with many accusing Pakistan of disrespecting India and deliberately disregarding the ICC’s regulations.

A video showcasing the absence of the Indian flag went viral on social media, prompting criticism from various political figures and cricket enthusiasts. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) swiftly responded to the uproar by raising the Indian flag at Karachi Stadium, thus ending the controversy.

Champions Trophy Returns After 8-Year Hiatus

The ICC Champions Trophy, one of cricket’s most anticipated tournaments, is making its return after an 8-year gap. Fans across the world are eager to witness the tournament, which begins today, February 19. This marks the first time since 1996 that an ICC event is being held in Pakistan.

The 9th edition of the Champions Trophy will be played from February 19 to March 9, 2025, across Pakistan and Dubai in a hybrid model. India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai, while other teams will compete in venues across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Opening Match: Pakistan vs. New Zealand

The tournament opener will see host nation Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi today. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the high-octane clash, but the most awaited match is the India vs. Pakistan showdown, scheduled for February 23 in Dubai. All matches will start at 2:30 PM IST, adding to the excitement as the world’s top cricketing nations battle it out for glory.

Champions Trophy 2025 Format: 8 Teams, 2 Groups, 15 Matches

The 2025 Champions Trophy features 8 of the top-ranked ODI teams, divided into two groups:

Group A

Pakistan

Bangladesh

India

New Zealand

Group B

Australia

South Africa

Afghanistan

England

The round-robin format will see each team play one match against every other team in their group. The group stage, comprising 12 matches, will run from February 19 to March 2. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will take place in Dubai, while the second will be hosted in Lahore. If India makes it to the final, the match will be played in Dubai.

Conclusion

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is off to an exciting start despite the flag controversy, and fans are gearing up for the thrilling cricket action ahead. With the tournament bringing together top teams like India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia, the road to the semi-finals promises to be filled with intense cricketing moments. Stay tuned for more updates as the Champions Trophy unfolds!